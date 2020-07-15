GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $140.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.46.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.77. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $175.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 18,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $7,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,540,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 752,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,092. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

