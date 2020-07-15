Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner Sells 5,000 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Russell J. Weiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $402.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $417.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,272,000 after buying an additional 51,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $210,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

