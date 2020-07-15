Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. Utah Medical Products has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $301.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

In related news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock worth $710,940. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

