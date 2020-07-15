Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Acquires 172 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $537.02 per share, for a total transaction of $92,367.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

On Friday, July 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $547.00 per share, for a total transaction of $94,084.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $561.01 per share, for a total transaction of $96,493.72.

On Monday, July 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $569.99 per share, with a total value of $134,517.64.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $578.40 per share, with a total value of $136,502.40.

On Monday, June 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $570.01 per share, with a total value of $134,522.36.

On Friday, June 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.15 per share, with a total value of $135,027.40.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.00 per share, with a total value of $134,992.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $614.11 per share, with a total value of $144,929.96.

On Friday, June 19th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 936 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $624.04 per share, with a total value of $584,101.44.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $625.12 per share, with a total value of $147,528.32.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $537.02 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a twelve month low of $295.05 and a twelve month high of $838.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $598.50 and a 200 day moving average of $614.13. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $0.21. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.