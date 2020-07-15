Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH) Director Michael Krzus Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH) Director Michael Krzus sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,600,000 shares in the company, valued at C$143,000.

Shares of HRH opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85.

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Canada. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

