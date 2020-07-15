Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) SVP Sells $199,000.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total transaction of $97,430.00.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $198.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.44. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

