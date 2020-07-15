InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director Sells $54,477.18 in Stock

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,747.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $66.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDCC. ValuEngine cut InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after buying an additional 219,895 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 291,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 57,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

