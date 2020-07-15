Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP William Christopher Madden Sells 1,192 Shares

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $115,743.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Christopher Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, William Christopher Madden sold 1,982 shares of Xilinx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $197,942.34.

On Monday, July 6th, William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of Xilinx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $348,183.20.

Xilinx stock opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

