Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory Sells 1,428 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $67,758.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,992.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ EPAY opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -785.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAY. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
