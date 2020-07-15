Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory Sells 1,428 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $67,758.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,992.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -785.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAY. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

