Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 884 ($10.88) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MTW opened at GBX 715 ($8.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 728.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 749.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.69 million and a PE ratio of 22.48. Mattioli Woods has a 1 year low of GBX 291 ($3.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 865 ($10.64).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

