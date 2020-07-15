Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

SPRO stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.13. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.22% and a negative net margin of 654.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

