89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 89bio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 109,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 89bio by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in 89bio by 998.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Analyst Recommendations for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

