Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 5,371 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $338,910.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,977.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $42,328.98.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,514,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,639,000 after purchasing an additional 332,211 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,035,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,375,000 after purchasing an additional 314,962 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Zillow Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,538 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,696,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,970,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

