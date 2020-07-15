Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UROV has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Urovant Sciences from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Urovant Sciences stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Urovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $289.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.43). Equities analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 2,950.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 483,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 305,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urovant Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

