Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
UROV has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Urovant Sciences from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
Shares of Urovant Sciences stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Urovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $289.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 2,950.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 483,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 305,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urovant Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Urovant Sciences
Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.
