John J. Scelfo Sells 31,500 Shares of Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Director John J. Scelfo sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $24,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Pedevco stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Pedevco Corp has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pedevco stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Pedevco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pedevco Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

