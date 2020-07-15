Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 53,873 QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of QuinStreet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,010,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,005 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,876,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,704 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 194,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 96,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 937,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 515,324 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $190,387.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $124,134.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,253.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,441. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of QNST opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $539.79 million, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. QuinStreet Inc has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

