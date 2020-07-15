Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 22,906 Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,317,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after buying an additional 932,666 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after buying an additional 677,769 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,387,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Yeti alerts:

YETI opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Yeti’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Yeti from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lou Kelley bought 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $49,914.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,213,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,589,595. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.