Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $446,000 Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in eHealth by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.62.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,194 shares of company stock worth $6,010,769 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.98. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

