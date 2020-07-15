Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 418.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,095,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 884,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 214.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,191,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after buying an additional 812,461 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.9% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,661,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after buying an additional 786,372 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $13,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,735.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,456 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

