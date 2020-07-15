Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SK Telecom by 1,376.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SK Telecom by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in SK Telecom by 225.4% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SK Telecom during the first quarter valued at $100,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.72.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

