Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,000 Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Esquire Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 445,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 86,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 6,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 40,581 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Sagliocca acquired 4,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $61,960.00. Also, CFO Michael Lacapria acquired 2,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Insiders have purchased 10,210 shares of company stock valued at $149,341 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Esquire Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a market cap of $120.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.27. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $28.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

