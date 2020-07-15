Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,483,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 6.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MVT stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Blackrock Munivest Fund II (NYSE:MVT)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Munivest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Munivest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Karl Andrew Kenny Sells 24,000 Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc Stock
Karl Andrew Kenny Sells 24,000 Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc Stock
John J. Scelfo Sells 31,500 Shares of Pedevco Corp Stock
John J. Scelfo Sells 31,500 Shares of Pedevco Corp Stock
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 53,873 QuinStreet Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 53,873 QuinStreet Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 22,906 Yeti Holdings Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 22,906 Yeti Holdings Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $446,000 Position in eHealth, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $446,000 Position in eHealth, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report