Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,483,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 6.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MVT stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

