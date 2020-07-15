93,579 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. 36.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

