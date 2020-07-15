56,410 Shares in PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of PCM Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PCM Fund in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in PCM Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in PCM Fund by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 107,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PCM Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PCM Fund in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCM opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. PCM Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

