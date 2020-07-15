26,949 Shares in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,949 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,047,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,333,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $1,193,142.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 512,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $116,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,304. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUAN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Karl Andrew Kenny Sells 24,000 Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc Stock
Karl Andrew Kenny Sells 24,000 Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc Stock
John J. Scelfo Sells 31,500 Shares of Pedevco Corp Stock
John J. Scelfo Sells 31,500 Shares of Pedevco Corp Stock
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 53,873 QuinStreet Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 53,873 QuinStreet Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 22,906 Yeti Holdings Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 22,906 Yeti Holdings Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $446,000 Position in eHealth, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $446,000 Position in eHealth, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report