26,949 Shares in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,949 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,047,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,333,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $1,193,142.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 512,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $116,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,304. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUAN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

