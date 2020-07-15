Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 33,055 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 40.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 42,169 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 36.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,409,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 376,936 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $404,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

KW stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

