Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $453,000 in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $63,425,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 34.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Science Applications International by 2.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Science Applications International by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,569,000 after buying an additional 52,501 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Science Applications International Corp has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

