Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $447,000 in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Digimarc as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DMRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Digimarc by 100.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Digimarc by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Digimarc by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Digimarc by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. Digimarc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $186.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 141.54%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DMRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digimarc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

