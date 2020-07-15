286,053 Shares in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 286,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of MFA FINL INC/SH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,123,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,789,000 after buying an additional 2,255,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 40.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,044,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,687,000 after buying an additional 3,191,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,693,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 103.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,567,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,817,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,548,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 1,112,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($2.16). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 105.71%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

MFA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

