14,907 Shares in IAA (NYSE:IAA) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in IAA by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 76,626 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of IAA by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of IAA by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,358 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IAA by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 166,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,257 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens cut their target price on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

