Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $451,000 Investment in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of TriCo Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,553,000 after acquiring an additional 161,894 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 39.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 126,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a market cap of $835.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.71 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

