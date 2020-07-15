Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 101,659 Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.39.

M opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

