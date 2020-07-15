Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,586 First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 504,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 107,187 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $832,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 2,832.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53.

