Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,586 First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 504,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 107,187 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $832,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 2,832.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Karl Andrew Kenny Sells 24,000 Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc Stock
Karl Andrew Kenny Sells 24,000 Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc Stock
John J. Scelfo Sells 31,500 Shares of Pedevco Corp Stock
John J. Scelfo Sells 31,500 Shares of Pedevco Corp Stock
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 53,873 QuinStreet Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 53,873 QuinStreet Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 22,906 Yeti Holdings Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 22,906 Yeti Holdings Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $446,000 Position in eHealth, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $446,000 Position in eHealth, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report