Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 19.0% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,514. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

