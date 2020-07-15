10,178 Shares in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,024.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

XTN stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.72.

