Invesco Ltd. Sells 152,723 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.13% of Extended Stay America worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth $33,150,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 1,467.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after buying an additional 1,328,347 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,988,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after buying an additional 1,150,528 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,020,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 1,043,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,533,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 911,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,112.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STAY opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.16 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on STAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

