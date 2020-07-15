Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.17% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

SIX stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.