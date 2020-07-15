Invesco Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.42% of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Shares of CIK opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

