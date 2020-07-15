Invesco Ltd. Has $1.76 Million Stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.39% of American Outdoor Brands worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 131,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1,158.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,509 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $103,640.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $276,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,914 shares of company stock valued at $333,641 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOBC. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

