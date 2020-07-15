Invesco Ltd. Sells 20,251 Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.53% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PGNX opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.89. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.28% and a negative return on equity of 129.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

