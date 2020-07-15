Invesco Ltd. Sells 97,442 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 174.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 63.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 24.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,120 shares of company stock valued at $70,710. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLUE. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. bluebird bio Inc has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $143.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.37.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. The company had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.