ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,064 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 121,375 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of ADT worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 16.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 860,239 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 118,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ADT by 111.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,037 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 1,670,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ADT by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 316,231 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth about $8,621,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 97.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,551 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,076 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. ADT Inc has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.29.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ADT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

