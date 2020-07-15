Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) Holdings Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.37% of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCA opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

About Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

