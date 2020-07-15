Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 44,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.06. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSBC. TheStreet cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carlson bought 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.60 per share, with a total value of $45,228.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

