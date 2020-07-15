Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,241,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 29.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYI opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

