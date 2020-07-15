Invesco Ltd. Sells 125,999 Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,999 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Century Aluminum worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $653.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.13 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,968 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $116,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 40,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

