Invesco Ltd. Acquires 38,215 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 140.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 173.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 139.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.92 million, a P/E ratio of 153.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $402.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

