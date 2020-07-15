Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEO. DBS Vickers upgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CNOOC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEO opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. CNOOC Ltd has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $181.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.26.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

