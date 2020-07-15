71,241 Shares in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of MFS Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco Ltd. Sells 152,723 Shares of Extended Stay America
Invesco Ltd. Sells 152,723 Shares of Extended Stay America
Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp
Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp
Invesco Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc.
Invesco Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc.
Invesco Ltd. Has $1.76 Million Stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp
Invesco Ltd. Has $1.76 Million Stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp
Invesco Ltd. Sells 20,251 Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Invesco Ltd. Sells 20,251 Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Invesco Ltd. Sells 97,442 Shares of bluebird bio Inc
Invesco Ltd. Sells 97,442 Shares of bluebird bio Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report