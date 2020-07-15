71,241 Shares in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of MFS Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

