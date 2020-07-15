17,659 Shares in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 62,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF during the first quarter worth $2,538,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF during the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF during the first quarter worth $1,762,000.

Shares of USMC stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

